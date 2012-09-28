Universal Life Church - Criminal Accusations of Practicing Medicine Without a License

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church and perhaps the only church in the world that employs a Medical Advisory Board comprised of real physicians, experts within their field and covering all facets of medicine. For years we've seen Nuns working in Catholic hospitals in may different capacities, yet has there ever been a Church with a Medical Board?



It is really not a bad idea, as in today's world Ministers must walk a tightrope being very careful with the use of the word counseling. Ministers can offer spiritual counseling, but without a degree they must be careful not to give the impression they can offer medicinal forms of counseling. For Ministers who believe in and practice Reiki, Acupuncture, Yoga and etc., this Medical Advisory Board is a Godsend! By having this Medical Advisory Board they believe they protect the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and/or its Ministers from accusations of practicing medicine without a license.



As much as Ministers are healers through prayer, Physicians on the other hand are Ministers through being healers. This is why the Universal Life Church World Headquarters brings the two fields together as in a sense they mirror thee other.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com