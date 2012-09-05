Universal Life Church Drops a Bomb on Gig Harbor School Teacher John Rosi

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters a strong supporter of anti-bullying campaigns amongst today's youth dropped a bomb on teacher John Rosi of Gig Harbor, WA. For Rosi his gig of 18 years as a teacher may just be up? On Saturday, September 1st, 2012 the Universal Life Church World Headquarters released a video on You Tube entitled: "Teacher John Rosi Joins 12 Students in Bullying 13 Year Old" Within the first two days this video has been seen by 25,000+ and the hit counter continues off the chart as one of You Tube's most popular videos.



The raw video is graphic, according to Brother Michael, President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Brother Michael states as follows about John Rosi, "This is a very powerful and a very telling video, in my opinion it most definitely depicts hazing or bullying, but for those who state otherwise, one thing is certain and that is John Rosi clearly lost control of his class as a teacher. To simply transfer this teacher to another district, doing such by the school administrator is inexcusable. John Rosi at the very least should be suspended without pay."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com