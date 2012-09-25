Universal Life Church - FREE Medical, Dental and Vision Care

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Reverend Lloyd Roseman of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, a Bishop from the Los Angeles, California area wishes to announce this great offering in the LA area: Free health clinic to be held at Sports Arena - The event, hosted by the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Care Harbor, will take place from Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 30. The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. patients must have a wristband, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning September 24th, 2012 at the Sports Arena starting at 1 p.m.



Care Harbor provides health care for the under-served, their website states as follows:



More than 50 million Americans are without health insurance. Many more have no dental or vision coverage or cannot afford their high deductibles. Care Harbor is responding to this enormous need on three fronts.



First, we provide free care on a massive scale – everything from dental fillings, cleanings and extractions to eye exams and prescription glasses; from medical exams and procedures to immunizations and screenings. In the space of a few days, our free clinic events bring help and hope to thousands.



Second, we offer extensive prevention and education resources. Many serious health conditions are preventable. Care Harbor events gather our most vulnerable populations under one roof at one time and provide information and counseling that can help them lead healthier lives – from smoking cessation to nutrition, from stress reduction to preventive dentistry. Our clinics are organized to encourage waiting patients to take full advantage of these resources. Our prevention effort can have a lasting impact on the health of the community.



Third, because the short term, episodic care of a single event cannot address longer term medical problems, we work with the local safety net in each community – clinics, hospitals and private practices – to arrange follow-up care for patients who need it. Whenever possible, we have representatives of these facilities on site to make appointments for patients before they leave the venue. Typically, 25% of our patients need and receive follow-up care – allowing them to be treated before diseases progress to a more critical stage and outcome.



Care Harbor has developed the systems and capabilities to organize large scale clinics that combine a high standard of care with maximum operating efficiency. From patient handling systems and electronic medical records to volunteer recruiting and training, we provide the organization, tools and resources to help assure a successful event. Most of all, we have designed our clinic systems to assure that everyone coming to a Care Harbor event is treated with dignity and respect. We believe that compassionate care is as beneficial to our patients as the many services we provide.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com