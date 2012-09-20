Universal Life Church - Introduces Internet Audio KJV Bible

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters introduces an internet audio version of the KJV Bible in its entirety. President and Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM. stated the source of inspiration for such a project was based on his own learning disabilities, an inability to retain what it is he read. The Bishop further stated that the inability to comprehend what one reads is a very huge issue amongst many and that this is the reason he felt compelled to introduce an audio version of the KJV Bible.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has opened the door for many who have never been able to do so before, to now study and learn what the Bible is all about. To access the Audio Bible you can "CLICK HERE" or you can click the banner in the lower right hand corner of their website, located at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com