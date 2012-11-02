Universal Life Church Introduces Liturgical Calendar and Pocket Planner

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is introducing a new product for its Ministers, the 2013 Christian Liturgical Calendar/Planner that measures 6 1/2" x 9 3/4" and is featured in an attractive leatherette front and back cover. This convenient Desk Calendar and Daily Planner will allow you to keep track of all the Religious Holidays, Daily Gospels and etc. Trust Me You will be lost or you won't leave home without it!



It is imperative as a faith based minister that you stay up to date on a daily basis, know the feast days, the religious holidays and sound like a pro when it comes to knowing the daily Church schedule. Go to our Ministry Supply Page and you will find it captioned thereon. At $27.95 it is a fantastic deal. Stock up on all of your Ministry Supply items now, it is that time of year to do so and remember they are like a tax write off, it is like you are getting them free courtesy of Uncle Sam.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com