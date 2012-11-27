Universal Life Church Introduces Sandy Thomason, A.K.A. Sandy Foxx

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a Non-Profit, Religious Organization with 10,000+ active Ministers located throughout the world. Ministers fill various capacities, one of these capacities some Ministers choose is to host a radio show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. The Universal Church Radio Network is a full fledged radio station utilizing spreaker.com as its backbone provider. The station is heard 365 days a year anywhere the internet is available and this includes computers, laptops and the majority of mobile devices that transmit internet service to the recipient. Currently the Network has hosts from the United States, Canada and Mexico.



The Universal Life Church Radio Network wishes to introduce one of the most sought out Radio Personalities in Faith Radio. Coming in December to the Universal Life Church Radio Network is Sandy Thomason, a.k.a. Sandy Foxx, host of the popular "Study in The Word" Show on another Faith Based Channel. Sandra has preached, taught and worked with Youth as well as Music & Radio Ministry for more than 30 years. She is an Ordained Minister and holds an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity. Sandra's new show will be called Life Challenges and she had this to say about her new show:



"Life is filled with everyday challenges, but there are Biblical answers to the questions we all ask ourselves. Each of us deal with issues regarding: personal relationships, racism, overcoming fears or phobias, war, how to raise an empathetic child, bullying, where does "the church" fit in my daily life, and loss. We each deal with death, financial failure, professional decisions and even bankruptcy and the possibility of homelessness. Jesus addressed ALL of these concerns and the Bible is the "How To Book" on finding answers."



You can join Rev. Sandy Thomason on Wednesday Night at 8PM EST on the Universal Life Church Radio Network.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com