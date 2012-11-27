Universal Life Church Introduces Stephen Walker of Bristol, England

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a Non-Profit, Religious Organization with 10,000+ active Ministers located throughout the world. Ministers fill various capacities, one of these capacities being some Ministers choose to host a radio show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. The Universal Church Radio Network is a full fledged radio station utilizing spreaker.com as its backbone provider. The station is heard 365 days a year anywhere the internet is available and this includes computers, laptops and the majority of mobile devices that transmit internet service to the recipient. Currently the Network has hosts from the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Beginning in the first week of December, 2012 you can add England to this list of countries as the Universal Life Church Radio Network introduces Rev. Stephen Walker of Bristol, England, also the home of the Bristol Cathedral. Join with Reverend Stephen Walker from Bristol, England on Monday nights at 7PM EST (Midnight in the UK) for his 60 minute broadcast entitled: "Over The Horizon" on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. Get a taste of British Christianity from Great Britain. Starting the 1st week of December.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com