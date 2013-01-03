Universal Life Church - Introducing the Facebook Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has consistently strived to be cutting edge with respect to current or future trends of how individuals look to practice and/or profess their faith. With millions of users, social networks are changing how we form relationships, perceive others, and shape our identity. So why should we not change the way we practice or profess our faith.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and a great many of its ministers actively use Facebook, Google+ and Twitter as a mobile pulpit. There are those who believe that at its core, this movement reflects our need for community, intimacy, and a place to belong. Discover how this phenomenon subtly reflects a God who longs to connect with each of us! Learn more today as the Universal Life Church World Headquarters through its online Bookstore releases a new publication entitled: "The Church of Facebook: How the Wireless Generation is Redefining Community."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com