Universal Life Church - Introducing Web-Empowered Ministry: Connecting with People Through Websites, Social Media, and More.

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Despite having very much so a traditional doctrine of faith, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is not your A-Typical Church. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has consistently strived to be cutting edge with respect to current or future trends of how individuals look to practice and/or profess their faith. With millions of users, social networks are changing how we form relationships, perceive others, and shape our identity. So why should we not change the way we practice or profess our faith.



With that said, the Universal Life Church recently released; "Web-Empowered Ministry: Connecting with People Through Websites, Social Media, and More." Web-Empowered Ministry is a comprehensive guide that will help you along your unique journey toward building a powerful internet ministry. You will learn the practical steps, techniques, and ideas needed to develop an excellent and effective web ministry.



You will also learn how to apply the many tools the internet has to offer including websites, smart phones, social networking, media, instant messaging, and more to extend and multiply your ministry impact.



Web-Empowered Ministries engaging style makes technology accessible as it offers firsthand advice on every aspect of building an internet ministry: from assembling a team to designing and maintaining your website to developing a presence on Facebook, Twitter, and more.



People are coming to know Jesus. Lives are being transformed. It comes from God's power and our use of the internet to share, teach, and connect.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and a great many of its ministers actively use Facebook, Google+ and Twitter as a mobile pulpit. There is those who believes that at its core, this movement reflects our need for community, intimacy, and a place to belong. Discover how this phenomenon subtly reflects a God who longs to connect with each of us! Learn more today as again the Universal Life Church World Headquarters through its online Bookstore releases a new publication entitled: "Web-Empowered Ministry: Connecting with People Through Websites, Social Media, and More."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com