Universal Life Church Issues a Strong Statement Against Military Action in Syria

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Brother Michael, the President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters in an article within Examiner.com entitled: "Syria - "Thou Shalt Not Steal" issued a strong statement against any act of USA military aggression toward Syria. Brother Michael brought up both the Agent Orange incident in Vietnam and the Atomic Bombing incidences in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, placing even more doubt as to why the USA should even be involved with this Syria incident to begin with. The USA needs to be held accountable for their sins, before they attempt to play God with other nations who are only emulating their actions.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is not alone in their opposition to military action in Syria. In accord with ABC News, Protests against Syria attack gather momentum. Catholic News Services published an article entitled: "Western Church leaders warn against intervention in Syria." In this article Catholic leaders in Europe warned military intervention could lead to an escalation of hostilities. 100's upon 100's of protests are taking place throughout the USA and around the world, sponsored by the Answer Coalition. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is clearly not alone in being against United States involvement in Syria.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com