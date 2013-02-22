Universal Life Church Issues Statement on Homosexual, Sexual Abuse Claims Made by Ghanaian Peter Cardinal Turkson, Possible Successor as Pope to Pope Benedict XVI

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Recently in an article from GAWKER where Christiana Amanpour interviewed Ghanaian Peter Cardinal Turkson, who a long with Timothy Cardinal Dolan the Archbishop of New York City are two of the three favorites to succeed Pope Benedict XVI who recently renounced the Papacy effective February 28th, 2013.



During the interview Christiane Amanpour's question about the possibility of the Catholic Church's sex scandal spreading to Africa. For Turkson, the issue isn't Church-wide cover ups of the scandal or any other systematic problem; instead, Turkson thinks the abuse occurred because there were too many gay priests in Europe and North America. Turkson stated:



"African traditional systems kind of protect or have protected its population against this tendency," he said. "Because in several communities, in several cultures in Africa homosexuality or for that matter any affair between two sexes of the same kind are not countenanced in our society."



In addition to this statement, Vatican Secretary of State Tarcisio Cardinal Bertone according to the publication, Daily Mail Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone...said that some psychiatrists had found a relationship between homosexuality and paedophilia.



‘That is the problem,' he said.



Pretty strong statements, in response the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters issued the following statement:



"I wonder if the problem is even a heterosexual or homosexual issue, as much as it is the screening process in which the Roman Catholic Church uses during the ordination process. First off how does anyone know one's sexual preference, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters DOES NOT ask prospective ministers whether they are homosexual or heterosexual. We have 1000's of Ministers and I am sure we have homosexual ministers in addition to heterosexual ministers. However I wish to state to my knowledge not one of our ministers have ever been charged, as much as accused of sexual abuse. I attribute this not to one's sexual preference of those within our clergy, but rather to the character of those we ordain and the screening process we use in ordaining new ministers. We are very careful, we do not ordain everyone and perhaps the Roman Catholic Church can follow suit and do a better job in who it is they choose to ordain."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com