Universal Life Church - Jennifer Aniston, Carrie Underwood, Alika Davina and Others

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- In a rather surprising move, author, playwright and poet, Alika Davina has joined with Brother, Michael, President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Alika Davina has written vows and poetry for some of Hollywood's biggest stars on their wedding day. Davina plans to continue writing, but looks to broaden her talents to include officiating weddings and to assume a role within the administrative offices of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.



Alika Davina looks to concentrate on ceremonies within Florida and perhaps Southern California, however she will travel anywhere if the price is right. The Universal Life Church has more Celebrity Ministers than any other and now it has one of the biggest names behind the stars in Hollywood as well. Just think, getting married by Kathy Griffin, Jennifer Aniston, Carrie Underwood, Paul McCartney and others, truly a dream come true for many. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters can make it happen for you!



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com