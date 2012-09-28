Universal Life Church - Judges, Clerks & Attorneys Choose ULC World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has a number of ex-Judges, ex-Clerks of the Court and Attorneys who have opted to become legitimate, faith based Ministers with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. They do so just like everyone else and that is to officiate weddings, but they choose the ULC World HQ first and foremost because only the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has a LEGITIMATE TRADITIONAL DOCTRINE OF FAITH and these officers of the Court will tell you, to perform ceremonies ordinations to be valid must be performed by a Church with a real Doctrine of Faith.



For folks looking to becoming Ministers to officiate weddings, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters recommends you to check with an Attorney, a Judges Secretary or the Judge directly, a County Clerk or whomever your local wedding authority maybe, and ask them: "Do we need to be ordained by a faith based Church with a real traditional Doctrine of Faith?" You would be well advised to get more than one opinion, remember even though your County Clerk may green light you as an officiant, a Judge could always annul a marriage and it most certainly does happen.



Keep this in mind - The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church that has a REAL traditional Doctrine of Faith and also it is the only FAITH BASED Universal Life Church ordination



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com