Universal Life Church Minister Assaulted on Facebook and Call to Action

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- During the past week Facebook took action and deleted a profile of an individual caught bullying another Facebook user. Bullying just does not happen in the school yard or amongst children, bullying is a problem in many other facets of life such as on Facebook. The President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters the world's largest faith based Universal Life Church wrote the following letter to all Universal Life Church Ministers and copied Facebook on it, this caused Facebook to take action. If you are a victim of bullying do not stand back and do nothing. Report it! Don't let it keep happening to you or to someone else, reporting it is the only to stop it.



Here is a copy of the letter from the President and Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM (Brother Michael).....



Re: From the President and Presiding Bishop



Universal Life Church World Headquarters



Dear Ministers:

One of our more prominent Universal Life Church World Headquarters Ministers was recently assaulted on Facebook. The assault clearly came from a non-Christian individual and more than likely from a so called minister, this individual/clergy member referred to our Brother on Facebook as a Religious Nut and listed a bogus criminal record.



We all know of another instance where a non-Christian so called Presiding Chaplain in Seattle who heads up a non affiliated church with a similar name who has done the same to yours truly, claiming I'm a convicted felon and all this other nonsense. This Presiding Chaplain doesn't stop with just me, he goes on to assault other leaders and Ministers of other ULC's in Tucson, Modesto and elsewhere. Now I cannot speak for the leaders thereof, but my guess as with me it is just a bunch of nonsense this Presiding Chaplain spews or attempts to convey, just the same as the one who attacked our Brother Minister.



Why do other Individuals, Ministers or Presiding Chaplains do this?



1.) They do not like Christians.



2.) They attempt to divert attention from themselves.



3.) It is just the way they are; atheists and non-believers are law suit happy, they just love to instigate, and/or to publicly humiliate.



For myself I am a public figure, it goes with the territory and I can expect it to happen. BUT just the same - what kind of Church Leader or Presiding Chaplain or Minister would set up a web page or come on to Facebook or for that matter any where to launch an attack against any one, much less a fellow Minister.



Should it happen to you, do not let such nonsense bother you, let it go in one ear and out the other.



Jesus Christ stands with us and behind us, considering what Christ went through, I guess it is just part of being a Christian. I may never understand the why they do it, but if you let it get to you, you are letting individuals filled with hate and evil get to you.



I am here if you ever need to talk, as Jesus does I stand with each of you and I stand behind each of you. Furthermore, we are all protected each and every one of us, by the armour of God.



Peace and Blessings:



~ Brother Michael



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com