Universal Life Church Minister, Robert Atkinson and Salvation Army, Bakersfield, CA. Announce

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida is a strong supporter of the Salvation Army, headquartered in London, England with a Mission Statement that states as follows: is an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.



Rev. Dr Robert Atkinson, OSM, DD. of Bakersfield, CA., a Minister for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and a local representative for the Salvation Army announces as follows:



Beginning on October 1st, 2012 at our local Salvation Army at 4417 Wilson Rd, in Bakersfield, CA., Families can begin signing up for Thanksgiving Baskets and Christmas Baskets. Sign ups will be conducted between 9:30 am to 12:00p and 1:30 pm till 3:30pm Monday thru Wednesday ending October 31, 2012. The first 100 families will get both Thanksgiving and Christmas Food boxes. The local Salvation Army in Bakersfield, one of 1000's of locations throughout the world has a target of 900 families at Christmas and all Children 12 and under will also receive at least 2 toys.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com