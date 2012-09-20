Universal Life Church Names Heather M. Utt Vice President

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Heather M. Utt has been named Vice President, Officer and Executive Director of the Legal Department For The Universal Life Church World Headquarters.



A devoted wife, a mother of two, Utt holds a management position with that of a local business, paralegal, presently a student in law school, an aspiring young attorney to be.



Most important Heather is a staunch and devout Christian, one with deeply embedded fundamentals and an individual with strong conviction toward our Lord Jesus Christ. Heather states as follows: "You have to work hard in your life to get to where you you want to go or where you need to be! Do not stress about things in your life! Things happen for a reason!"



Highly skilled, highly intelligent, highly committed, mother of two and with a future as an Officer of the Court makes for Heather as the ideal Vice President and Executive Director of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Legal Department.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com