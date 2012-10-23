Universal Life Church - Nelson's Minister Manual, Preferred Five to One over Bakers at a Fraction of the Cost

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters introduces the more popular Nelson's Ministers Manual, preferred 5 to 1 over the substantially higher cost Bakers Minister Manuals that come in three separate books at over $20 each. Instead of paying $60.00 plus for all three Baker Wedding, Funeral or Baptism Minister Handbooks, you can pay less than $25.00 for a much more comprehensive version preferred by most.



The NKJV Nelson's Handbook comes in an attractive brown tan imitation leather and the KJV Nelson's Handbook comes in a highly dynamic black blue imitation leather. Both books are packed full with 256 pages.



The minister's life is punctuated by unscheduled emergencies in the lives of church members and other acquaintances. Here is a resource to help deal with those occurrences seamlessly. Traditional funeral verses, Funeral sermons, A funeral registration form, A graveside service, Wedding sermons, Traditional verses related to marriage, A wedding registration form, Issues to address in premarital counseling, A hospital visitation checklist, Key verses to share with the sick or dying, Alternative witnessing plans and much more.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com