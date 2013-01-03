Universal Life Church - New Video and Upcoming Universal Life Church Television Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Every year the Universal Life Church World Headquarters introduces one new video highlighting the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. 2013 is no exception. You will find captioned herein their Video Release for 2013, entitled: We Are. This year the Universal Life Church World Headquarters intends to follow up its launch of the ULC Radio Network in 2011 with the launch of the ULC Television Network.



Other shows the Universal Life Church World Headquarters currently offers through vimeo.com, youtube.com or justin.tv are Davey and Goliath, The Religion Teacher and several full length Christian Movies. ULC Television Network will intertwine these and other faith based talk, music and family shows the whole family can watch and enjoy together. Current celebrity Ministers, from actors and musicians to politicians are very supportive of the idea and are ready to lend a helping hand. Watch for the ULC Television Network coming soon.



About The http://www.ulcnetwork.com

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com