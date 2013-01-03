Universal Life Church - Ordains Another Hollywood Celebrity While Adding to Their Support of St Jude Research Hospital

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces that Hollywood Actor and Chef, Will Gotay recently became an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Gotay intends to serve as a minister within his position with St Jude Medical, an affiliate of St Jude Research Hospital. Who ironically is an organization the Universal Life Church World Headquarters supports with monetary contributions and running public service announcements on Universal Life Church Radio Network, Universal Life Church TV Network and on the outreach page of Universal Life Church World Headquarters website.



According to rottentomatoes.com Gotay's last movie was Wave Babes in 2003, his best movies were as Pancho in Stand and Deliver a 1988 classic and The Borrower in 1989, playing the role of a paramedic. Gotay also appeared in the television show, MacGyver playing the role of Luiz and many other other movies and TV shows. In addition to acting, Will Gotay is a Master Executive Chef, current or past positions include as follows:



Executive Chef

St. Jude Medical

Public Company; 10,001+ employees; STJ; Medical Devices industry



December 2007 – Present (5 years 2 months)



Manager in Food & Nutrition Services Dept. Supervise and oversee 110+ employees. Always come in under budget!



Executive Chef

Trifecta, Ultra Sports Lounge, Los Angeles, CA



2005 – 2007 (2 years)



Refer to resume



Chef D' Cuisine / Pastry Chef

Citizen Smith



2003 – 2005 (2 years) Hollywood, CA



Executive Sous Chef

Mastro's Prime Steak House



2001 – 2004 (3 years) Beverly Hills, CA



In addition to being an Actor, Chef and Minister, Will Gotay also plans to host a one hour weekly radio show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. He promises some very high profile guests and again wishes to emphasize that many Hollywood Actors are very much devoted and committed to their Christian Faith.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com