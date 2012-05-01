Universal Life Church Ordains Men or Women, but What About Women Not Looking for Ordination? Let Us Introduce the Sisters of the Divine Savior

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters for years has ordained both men or women baptized within the Christian faith. However they also realize that despite the opportunity to do so many women may prefer a more traditional vocation as that of a Sister or more commonly referred to as a Nun. Wherefore the Universal Life Church World Headquarters would like to introduce the Sisters of the Divine Savior.



What am I REALLY supposed to be doing with my life?

Today more than 1,200 Salvatorian Sisters respond to needs worldwide by sharing their gifts and talents on five continents.



Sisters of the Divine Savior invite you to:

- Make God's saving love known

- Discover and share your unique gifts

- Deepen your spirituality

- Experience a loving community

- Collaborate with women and men who share a common vision

- Explore life's true meaning



For more information, contact:

Sister Mary Lee Grady, SDS gradym@salvatoriansisters.org

414-466-0810 x229



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and the Sister of the Divine Savior and/or Salvatorian Sisters are separate non profit Religious Organizations.