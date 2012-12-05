Universal Life Church Pays Tribute to Sr Karlyn Cauley

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a Non-Denominational and Independent Catholic, Non-Profit Religious Organization based out of Carrabelle, FL. The President and Presiding Bishop is the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM, who has a sister, Sister Karlyn Cauley a member of the Roman Catholic, Sisters of The Divine Savior.



When some one thinks of a Sister (Nun) they tend to think of the Sister locked away in a convent, spending her day in silence and prayer, or serving as a school teacher, a nurse or perhaps a missionary in a 3rd world country. Sr Karlyn Cauley is a professional artist, a rather good one at that. Sister Karlyn gave up fame, fortune and materialistic retributions from being an artist in the private sector, instead she returned the favor to our Lord for the talents he provided her and the monies received from her work has helped many. If you are looking for that special or for an extraordinary gift this Christmas, pay Sister Karlyn and the other sisters a visit, eithe in-person or via their website.



Sister Karlyn Cauley has been a member of the Sisters of the Divine Savior since 1961 and earned her art degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She is well known in the U.S. for her original watercolors , prints and note cards as a folk artist of “Shaker Gift Drawings” Her early folk art is carried in many shaker Village Gift Shops and exhibits in the east and midwestgalleries, Her folk art has brought people to an awareness of the need of simplicity in their lives and homes. The intricacies in the details of her accomplished watercolors reveal her talents as an artist.



The Gallery is a place where Sister Karlyn works and meets the public during visits. Many customers have commented that the gallery is a working studio where peace can be found. Sister maintains many small rooms in a beautiful atmosphere where surprising discovery of new paintings can be enjoyed by guests, Her originals are grouped by theme and guests are encouraged to walk from room to room during their visit. A small portion of these themes are available on line.



In the Salvatorian spirit of her ministry Sister Karlyn has continue to develop her artistic gifts for over 25 years. In her unique effort as a Folk artist she brings joy to others and beauty to homes.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com