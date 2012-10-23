Universal Life Church - Please Join with CWP Ministries and Lt. Mark Hunter

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- October is National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has a keen interest in helping to spread information with stopping domestic abuse or helping domestic abuse victims. Christian Woman Perspective Ministries (CWP Ministries) of Milwaukee, WI., is an independent affiliate led in part by Universal Life Church World Headquarter's ordained minister, Reverend Alice Belcher. This Saturday, October 27th, 2012 from 10:30AM to 12:30AM at the Brown Deer County Public Library located at 5600 West Bradley Road, Mark Hunter will speak on the behalf of Impact Coalition for Families, Inc., also of Milwaukee, WI. as part of National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.



Lt. Mark Hunter is a 25 year career law enforcement trainer and has provided training for the Department of Justice and the Office of Justice Assistance. He has also extensively trained clergy and at seminary schools in best practices as the church intervenes in a domestic abuse situations.



This event is free and open to the public. Who should attend? Faith leaders, advocates, allies, law enforcement, human services personel and those interested in understanding the special dynamic within the faith community and best practices approach to domestic violence in working with the faith-culture and to end domestic violence. The Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, Presiding Bishop and President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters highly recommends and endorses this free program.



Faith-Leaders, Human Service Providers, Advocates, Allies and Others; here is your opportunity to learn "Best Practices" as the Church intervenes in domestic violence situations! You do not want to miss this "Free" opportunity provided to you from Impact Coalition for Families - and in recognition of the month of October/Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Month.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com