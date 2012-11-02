Universal Life Church - President Bill Clinton Minister and Chief

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- You never know who you may see become an ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters these days! It could be your next door neighbor, or you never know it could be the mailman, your doctor or dentist, etc., etc, people in droves are becoming real faith based Ministers with the only legal faith Universal Life Church that adheres to a traditional doctrine of faith.



Even ex-Presidents of the United States of America, such as President William Jefferson Clinton get ordained (See Rev. Bill Clinton's Picture or click here). President Clinton became a faith based, Christian ordained Minister for the same reason many others do and that is to serve as a Wedding Minister to legally officiate weddings anywhere throughout the USA, Canada or the World.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com