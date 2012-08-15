Universal Life Church Radio Announces 12 Step Recovery Tuesday Nights at 8PM EST With Rev Dr. John O'Sullivan, DD., Courtesy of The Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- The Universal Church Radio Network, courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers extensive Prime Time programming, from such medical Professionals as the Rev. Dr Joel Lamoure, RPh, BScPhm, DD, FASCP, OSM and his Tuesday night show at 9PM est, Prescribing Spiritual Hope. The Universal Life Church looks to expand self help programming and is proud to announce a program designed to help those inflicted with an alcohol or drug addiction.



12 Step Recovery with Rev. Dr. John O'Sullivan, DD.



Join Rev John O'Sullivan on Tuesday Night beginning August 28th, 2012 at 8PM EST, just before Dr Lamoure' show, as Dr John speaks about his own personal experiences and looks to help others with alcohol or drug issues. Just another indication of how much the Universal Life Church cares.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com