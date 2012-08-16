Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

Universal Life Church Radio Announces Big Ratings for the Past Calendar Week Universal Life Church Radio is Offered By The Universal Life Church World Headquarters

"The Universal Life Church is The Church Heard Around The World!" Steeped in tradition, unified and together we are one for Christ - The Universal Life Church World Headquarters - Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today!"

 

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Universal Life Church Radio, courtesy of the Universal Life Church Radio Network offers a wide array of programming 365/24/7, included within their weekly schedule during Prime Time Hours of 7PM - 11PM est are aas follows; Sunday Night Mass, Wednesday Night Services and shows offered by some of their top Ministers and Medical Professionals. On Tuesday, August 14th, 2012 Universal Life Church World Headquarters Announced and Released the Listeners and Plays for the Prime Time Schedule and Shows over the course of the past week as follows.

Wednesday - Devotion and Prayer

Listeners Plays
88 107

Universal Life Reverb Radio

Listeners Plays
279 446


Friday - Sacred Fire Ministry

Listeners Plays
228 283


Universal Life Church Radio

Listeners Plays
918 963


Wednesday - Conversations With Spirit

Listeners Plays
149 159


Tuesday - Prescribing Spiritual Hope

Listeners Plays
231 395


Thursday - Good News Forum

Listeners Plays
59 61


Wednesday - Bible Study

Listeners Plays
159 164


Monday - Rev Robert Steinmeyer Live

Listeners Plays
226 313

Monday - Ed Terry Country and Gospel

Listeners Plays
208 215


Sunday Night Mass w/Rev Bruce Micciulla

Listeners Plays
295 322


Sunday Mas Alla Del Sol w/Rev Betty

Listeners Plays
245 249


Sunday News w/Rev Jerold Norris

Listeners Plays
194 196

About The Universal Life Church
The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com

Source: Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.
Posted Thursday, August 16, 2012 at 10:00 AM CDT - Permalink

 