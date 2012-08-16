Universal Life Church Radio Announces Big Ratings for the Past Calendar Week Universal Life Church Radio is Offered By The Universal Life Church World Headquarters

"The Universal Life Church is The Church Heard Around The World!" Steeped in tradition, unified and together we are one for Christ - The Universal Life Church World Headquarters - Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today!"
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Universal Life Church Radio, courtesy of the Universal Life Church Radio Network offers a wide array of programming 365/24/7, included within their weekly schedule during Prime Time Hours of 7PM - 11PM est are aas follows; Sunday Night Mass, Wednesday Night Services and shows offered by some of their top Ministers and Medical Professionals. On Tuesday, August 14th, 2012 Universal Life Church World Headquarters Announced and Released the Listeners and Plays for the Prime Time Schedule and Shows over the course of the past week as follows.
Wednesday - Devotion and Prayer
Listeners Plays
88 107
Universal Life Reverb Radio
Listeners Plays
279 446
Friday - Sacred Fire Ministry
Listeners Plays
228 283
Universal Life Church Radio
Listeners Plays
918 963
Wednesday - Conversations With Spirit
Listeners Plays
149 159
Tuesday - Prescribing Spiritual Hope
Listeners Plays
231 395
Thursday - Good News Forum
Listeners Plays
59 61
Wednesday - Bible Study
Listeners Plays
159 164
Monday - Rev Robert Steinmeyer Live
Listeners Plays
226 313
Monday - Ed Terry Country and Gospel
Listeners Plays
208 215
Sunday Night Mass w/Rev Bruce Micciulla
Listeners Plays
295 322
Sunday Mas Alla Del Sol w/Rev Betty
Listeners Plays
245 249
Sunday News w/Rev Jerold Norris
Listeners Plays
194 196
About The Universal Life Church
The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com