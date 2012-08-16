Universal Life Church Radio Announces Big Ratings for the Past Calendar Week Universal Life Church Radio is Offered By The Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Universal Life Church Radio, courtesy of the Universal Life Church Radio Network offers a wide array of programming 365/24/7, included within their weekly schedule during Prime Time Hours of 7PM - 11PM est are aas follows; Sunday Night Mass, Wednesday Night Services and shows offered by some of their top Ministers and Medical Professionals. On Tuesday, August 14th, 2012 Universal Life Church World Headquarters Announced and Released the Listeners and Plays for the Prime Time Schedule and Shows over the course of the past week as follows.



Wednesday - Devotion and Prayer



Listeners Plays

88 107



Universal Life Reverb Radio



Listeners Plays

279 446





Friday - Sacred Fire Ministry



Listeners Plays

228 283





Universal Life Church Radio



Listeners Plays

918 963





Wednesday - Conversations With Spirit



Listeners Plays

149 159





Tuesday - Prescribing Spiritual Hope



Listeners Plays

231 395





Thursday - Good News Forum



Listeners Plays

59 61





Wednesday - Bible Study



Listeners Plays

159 164





Monday - Rev Robert Steinmeyer Live



Listeners Plays

226 313



Monday - Ed Terry Country and Gospel



Listeners Plays

208 215





Sunday Night Mass w/Rev Bruce Micciulla



Listeners Plays

295 322





Sunday Mas Alla Del Sol w/Rev Betty



Listeners Plays

245 249





Sunday News w/Rev Jerold Norris



Listeners Plays

194 196



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com