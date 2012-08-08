Universal Life Church Radio Announces Changes to It's Sunday Mass and Wednesday Night Prayer, Devotion and Bible Study Schedule

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters recently announced that they have ended a longtime relationship with blogtalk radio, a relationship that included the airing of the extremely popular programs as follows:



Universal Life Church Radio's Sunday Mass w/Rev Bruce Micciulla heard on Sunday at 7PM est .



Universal Life Church Radio's Wednesday Night Prayer and Devotion w/Andrew Manley heard on Wednesday at 8PM est.



Universal Life Church Radio's Wednesday Night Bible Study w/Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh heard on Wednesday at 9PM est.



The Good News is that these programs will continue on the WULC Universal Life Church Radio Network on their new 365/24/7 platform via Spreaker radio. Hierarchy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters stated the changeover was necessary, for it offered a better quality platform, more features, a 365/24/7 format which all leads to a better product, more of it and the ability to reach even more with Scripture than was had on blogtalk radio.



You can access the Universal Life Church Radio Network online or through your mobile device, just go to http://www.ulccommunity.org and click on LiveAccess for details.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com