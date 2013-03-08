Universal Life Church Radio Hits 40,000+ Listeners for Universal Sunday Mass and More

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announced via Facebook and Twitter this past week that they have reached 40,000+ listeners on their popular Universal Life Church Radio Network launched on November 11th, 2011. Universal Life Church Radio features Sunday Universal Mass with Rev. Bruce Micciulla, Wednesday Night Bible Study with, Rev. David Stembaugh, and a whole lot more than you might think a Faith Radio Station would offer.



The impact of Universal Life Church Radio is being felt globally, receiving rave reviews from many countries throughout the world via their Station Page. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters looks to expand its programming even more so in the coming year. For all of those who listen in to Universal Mass on Sunday, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to remind you, they will send Holy Communion (Wafers) to anyone, anywhere who requests to receive such on a weekly or monthly basis.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com