Universal Life Church Radio Hits 50,000+ Listeners for Universal Sunday Mass and More

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announced via Facebook and Twitter this past week that they have reached 50,000+ listeners on their popular Universal Life Church Radio Network launched on November 11th, 2011. Universal Life Church Radio features Sunday Universal Mass with Rev. Bruce Micciulla, Wednesday Night Bible Study with, Rev. David Stembaugh, and a whole lot more than you might think a Faith Radio Station would offer.



The impact of Universal Life Church Radio is being felt globally, receiving rave reviews from many countries throughout the world via their Station Page. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters looks to expand its programming even more so in the coming year. For all of those who listen in to Universal Mass on Sunday, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to remind you, they will send Holy Communion (Wafers) to anyone, anywhere who requests to receive such on a weekly or monthly basis.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com