Universal Life Church Radio Hosts Earn $100's and $1000's Monthly, Universal Life Church Radio Is a Subsidiary of Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- On November 1st, 2011 theUniversal Life Church World Headquarters launched the Universal Life Church Radio Network, never did they imagine the success that they would achieve after only a few short months. ULC Radio has two strong bookends with Tuesday Night's Prescribing Spiritual Hope with Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure and with Saturday Night's Universal Life Reverb with Rev. Daniel Bodhi Chapin. These two shows alone together attract 1000's of listeners monthly.



Sandwiched in-between the bookends, Universal Life Church Radio offers a Prime Time Schedule that features the Sunday Mass on Sunday Night with presider, Rev. Bruce Micciulla and in addition, Wednesday Night - Prayer, Devotion and Bible Study with Rev. Andrew Manley and Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh.



Other shows include Sacred Fire Ministry with Rev. Eric Carpenter and Weekly News Talk with Rev. Robert Steinmeyer on Monday Night, Night Life with Rev Michael Weissman and again, Rev Bruce Micciulla with Good News Forum on Thursday Nights, Michael A. Nardi and Country Music, Gospel Singer, Songer-writer and Entertainer Ed Terry headline a Friday Night Prime Time Lineup and of course following Sunday Mass each and every week is a very special couple, a highly dynamic ministerial team from Kansas City, Rev Jerold Norris with Headline News followed by Rev Betty Montez with Mas Alla Del Sol.



The Universal Life Church Radio is hosted by the LARGEST TALK RADIO IN THE USA.



The Universal Life Church Radio receives top five placement in Google.



The Universal Life Church Radio receives 10,000+ Ad Credits with Blog Talk Radio Monthly.



The Universal Life Church Radio is heavily promoted as a subsidiary of its parent corporation, Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.



For a Top Five Placement in Google Search, Adwords Monthly alone would cost $3,000.00 plus. Whereas ULC hosts are encouraged to find at least one sponsor for their show. Sponsorship of a respective show can expect to generate at the absolutely minimum of at least $250.00 for each host if not considerably more every month.



Not only is Blog Talk Radio the LARGEST TALK RADIO IN THE USA, it attracts some of the largest Corporations and the biggest stars in the world. With The Biggest Star of them all being the Universal Life Church Radio and spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ to the corners of the globe and the ends of the earth. Universal Life Church Radio - The Church Heard Around The World!



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