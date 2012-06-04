Universal Life Church Radio Introduces the Other World Hosted by Exorcist and Demonologist, Father Alexander LaFountain, an ordained Catholic Priest of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Universal Life Church Radio and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters announce a change to their Thursday Night, Prime Time Schedule. Night Light has been removed from the air for low ratings and replaced with "The Other World." The Other World will be heard every Thursday Night at 8PM EST, just before Good News Forum with Rev. Bruce Micciulla.



The host of "The Other World" will be Father Alexander LaFountain, a Catholic Priest from the State of Georgia. Fr LaFountain is one of two, professional, trained exorcists of within the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Clergy, the other being Fr Edward Konkler currently located in Ohio.



Besides being an Exorcist, Fr Alexander is also a Demonologist who works with several paranormal groups in Georgia to help out when they or their clients need help from a member of the Clergy. This radio show will cover a different topic each week involving the subjects of demonology, angelology, possession, exorcism, and paranormal investigations. These topics are discussed from a Christian perspective and viewers can also ask questions during the show to have them answered by a knowledgable member of the Clergy, either on-air live or via Facebook and/or Twitter.