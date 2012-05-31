Universal Life Church Radio to Become a "Featured Show" on BlogTalkRadio, Announced Recently by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- On November 1st, 2011 Universal Life Church Radio was launched and it didn't take much time before success of the launch became apparent. Universal Life Church Radio, courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers Sunday Service, Wednesday Night Prayer, Devotion, Bible Study and a wide array of programming. Due to the much heralded success it was recently announced that the Universal Life Church Radio would become one of the exclusively "Featured Shows" on BlogTalkRadio. When asked about such, Brother Michael the President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters responded: "Our success is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our radio hosts, Rev. Joel Lamoure, Rev. Daniel Chapin, Rev. David Stembaugh, Rev. Michael Weissman, Rev. Bruce Micciulla, Rev. Andrew Manley, Rev. Jerold Norris, Rev. Betty Montez, Rev. Eric Carpenter, Rev. Robert Steinmeyer, Rev. W. Ed Terry and Rev. Lisa Williams, they are the reason and we are very fortunate and blessed to have each of these individuals as Ministers."



Universal Life Church Radio has met the demands of a busy, hectic and more mobile society. 15, 25 years ago, the typical family would get dressed in their Sunday best, pack up their car Sunday morning and attend Mass or Church Service. Today, both Mom and Dad both work in many cases 40+ hours a week just to make ends meet, gone is the availability to take Sunday off or use as a day of rest or relaxation. The decline in Church attendance is because of the changes of society and more hectic lifestyles, not because Christianity is on the decline. The success of Universal Life Church Radio, who offers not just a live radio schedule, but they offer a library filled with archived podcasts that can be accessed at anytime, clearly shows Christianity is not declining, but the way folks practice their faith today is what is changing.