Universal Life Church Radio - Two New Shows in Spanish

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- The Universal Life Church Radio Network, courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is excited to announce the addition of two new shows, hosted by Rev. Victor Martinez. Universal Life Church Radio offers a Prime Time schedule, from 7PM to Midnight (est) Sunday through Friday night, featuring Sunday Service, Wednesday Night Prayer, Devotions and Bible Study, coupled with hour long shows hosted by some of their Ministers. In addition Universal Life Church Radio offers the KJV Bible ON DEMAND Free 365/24/7 in a narrative audio format, with everything from Genesis to Revelation.



The two new shows offered by Reverend Victor Martinez are both in Spanish and are on the air Thursday & Friday Night from 11PM - Midnight (est)



Thursday's show is called: Deleitate en el Señor! Description: Join Rev. Victor Martinez - Deleitate en el Señor, y el te concederá los deseos de tu corazón! Salmo 37:4 "Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart"



Friday's show is called: Yo Soy el Camino! Description: Join Rev. Victor Martinez - Jesús le dijo: Yo soy el camino, y la verdad, y la vida; nadie viene al Padre, sino por mí. (SAN JUAN 14:6 RVR60)



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com