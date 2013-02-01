Universal Life Church Releases Interviews with Teachers in Jamaica

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces that Rev Robert Steinmeyer, OSM. has returned from his three week relief effort and fact finding mission to Jamaica. Rev Robert delivered School Supplies and put a smile on a number of faces of Jamaican Children, teachers and parents.



Rev. Robert conducted his last three Monday Night radio broadcasts of his show Rev. Robert Steinmeyer Live from Jamaica. On the show of Monday, January 21st, 2013, Rev Robert interviewed Mr's White the Head Mistress and Principal of St Pauls, Ms. Patrina Whyte and Ms. Cecelia Levee, teachers at St Pauls. You can listen in by clicking here.



Ironically Rev Robert Steinmeyer returned to the United States on his birthday and immediately began plans for a return trip and a long term, extended relief effort the Universal Life Church World Headquarters intends to co-sponsor. Rev Robert Steinmeyer made one one request and asked of me if I would relay his request for you to pray for these children in Jamaica, stating; ".....words do not begin to explain what I witnessed and how little these children had, yet like troopers they awoke each day with a smile on their face looking forward to a new day and opportunity."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com