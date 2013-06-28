Universal Life Church Say Supreme Court DOMA Decision Does Not Apply Toward Christians

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- On June 26th, 2013 the US Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn the Defense of Marriage Act established in 1996. Led by Republican Tim Huelskamp of Kansas opposition is already plotting their next move by introducing a constitutional amendment to restore the Defense of Marriage Act. The overall consensus opposing the Supreme Courts decision views such as being unconstitutional in violation of ones right under the 1st amendment protecting the right for freedom of expression of one's Religious beliefs. It would also force Christian churches to comply with same sex marriage or forfeit various benefits available to them. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters refuses to intertwine itself in the political debate, but issued the following statement within their blog:



Title: Statement on DOMA and Supreme Court Ruling From the Universal Life Church President and Presiding Bishop, Brother Michael



To All Fellow Christians:



Yesterday's June 26, 2013 Supreme Court decision regarding the "Defense of Marriage Act" of 1996 is meaningless for Christians and/or the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and has absolutely no bearing whatsoever with respect to our faith, our beliefs and our lifestyles. Nothing has changed or will change because the Supreme Court by a five to four vote opted to overturn DOMA. God is whom we must answer to on Judgment Day, not the Supreme Court, wherefore their decision has no bearing on what we as Christians believe in or what the Universal Life Church World Headquarters stands for. Arguing or harboring animosities for others is only a weakness of one's faith.



+ Yours In Christ



~ Brother Michael



Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM. President and the Presiding Bishop



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com