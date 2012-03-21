Universal Life Church Seeks Benefactors for Youth Ministry

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- Where would the Universal Life Church World Headquarters be as a church if they did not provide for the development of our children and youth through ministry programs such as International Coalition For Youth of Christ?



Mission Statement: "With new programs, new ministries and a renewed vision, we will accomplish our goals through a variety of avenues. These include but are not limited, to: Connecting with and developing programs which will assimilate and enhance existing school, church and community based youth outreach activities, organizing local, National and International Youth Crusades and Ministries, Offering Peer Support Programs and Much More! We offer teen chat for Christian youth and Christian teens, links to other christian teen websites, Internship and Mission opportunities, Youth Recovery Programs and Much, Much More!"



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters makes it easy for you to help support our Youth Ministry with your donation, we offer four levels of recognition, benefactors at their discretion will soon be published on our website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com



Honorable Mention: $50.01 - $100.00

Silver Level: $100.01 - $500.00

Gold Level: $500.01 - $1,000.00

Diamond Level: $1,000.01 and UP



To make a donation, call, write or simply "CLICK HERE" http://uniqueweb.cart32.com/cgi-bin/cart32.exe/ULCCOMMUNIT-store?catid=1054017550&prodid=1054056760 Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., is a Non-Profit Worldwide Religious Organization.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com



The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org