Universal Life Church Sunday Mass - One of the Most Listened to in the World

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, through the Universal Life Church Radio Network offers a Weekly Sunday Universal Mass Service at 7:PM est. each and every Sunday. Mass Service is followed at 8:PM est. by Vespers, Liturgy of The Hours, an evening prayer service. Both services are presided over by the Most Reverend Bruce Micciulla, OSM., Bishop and Pastor from Fort Worth, TX. and the affiliate Good News Universal Life Church.



Recently IHEARTRADIO.COM, the third largest internet and satellite radio provider with a subscription base of twenty (20) million plus, behind only Pandora Radio sixty (60) million and Sirius XM Radio at twenty three (23) million added to their line up both Universal Life Church Radio's Sunday Universal Mass Service and Vespers, Liturgy of the Hours. This has immediately increased the weekly audience from 1000's to a potential of millions every week making the Universal Life Church, Sunday Universal Mass one of the most listened to weekly Mass Services in the world.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters stated emphatically that they would continue to offer their free "Communion By Mail" program where they will send to anyone consecrated communion wafers to enable Mass participants the availability to participate in the Eucharist each and every week. The only requirement is the individual must send a self address stamped envelope monthly for the wafers to be sent by postal mail.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters with corporate offices in Milwaukee, WI. and Carrabelle, FL., led by President and Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM., as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com