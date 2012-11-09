Universal Life Church the Difference Is in Our Minister ID Card

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, two years ago embarked upon a rather controversial subject matter and that is background checks on and/or third party endorsement of their Ministers. Amidst sexual abuse claims against Ministers or Priests ordained by other churches, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters took it upon themselves to be the pioneer of such a bold initiative. Initially some backlash was received, however now after two years it has paid off and proved to be the right move.



The President and the Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM, when asked about it had this to say:



"We had two objectives for implementing background checks and/or 3rd party endorsement, to separate our faith based, professional Ministers, from other online ordination assembly lines with similar names who ordain anybody and everyone."



"How our Ministers are viewed is important not only to the legacy of our institution, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, but it is important to our Ministers that they are looked upon as real Ministers, not just someone who was sent an ordination certificate overnight, because they paid $10 or $20 for it."



"Our Ministers are highly trained professionals and we want them to have the credentials to back such up."



"Secondly, for those we as a Church or for whom our Ministers serve, we wanted to put their mind at ease."



"We want them to know that they are dealing with real Ministers who have gone through an extensive ordination process, that includes an optional background check or mandatory 3rd party endorsement."



"Each and everyone of our Minister ID Cards has a picture and a 3rd Party endorsement check mark captioned thereon, this 3rd Party maintains all records on each of our Ministers and alerts us if any issues arise."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters appears to place less worry upon what individuals looking to be ordained may think, but more concern and rightfully so on those they serve. For the Ministers who take offense that it is an invasion of their privacy, these Ministers need to look again and see how much more professional they look, in comparison to ministers of these other so called churches with similar names



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com