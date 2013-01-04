Universal Life Church to Release Public Service Announcements for St Jude Research Hospital

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters under the authority of St Jude Research Hospital will begin to release a series of sixty (60) minute Public Service Announcements on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and in Videos produced and/or offered through vimeo.com, youtube.com, justin.tv and others. The intent is to increase public awareness of both the mission of and the services offered by St Jude Research Hospital and/or its affiliate hospitals. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has ministers on staff with St Jude Research Hospital who have taken an extra step in devoting their lives to helping fellow staff members and those St Jude Research Hospital serves.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters takes great pride, is honored and believes it to be a privilege to provide these Public Service Announcements free of charge. They encourage other churches and non profits to do the same. When interviewed about this, Brother Michael the President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters simply responded: "St Jude offers world class health care to any child in need, and instead of that child's family incurring huge debt these services are provided at no cost. When a family is faced with such an issue as a sick child, the last thing they should need to worry about is how much money it will take to make their child well."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com