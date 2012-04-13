Universal Life Church, ULC Seminary, Theology, Academy - More Seminary Courses Added Courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

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Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Announces Two New Courses to its ULC Seminary Curriculum, History of Christian Theology and The Catholic Church: A History
Universal Life Church World Headquarters
Home Study Minister Certificate Program
History of Christian Theology &
The Catholic Church: A History
Work at your own pace, you retain the CD or DVD for a refresher course at anytime. Comprehensive covers both Christian & Catholic Theology.
Course 1 of 2: History of Christian Theology
Professor Phillip Cary, Eastern University Ph.D., Yale University
Who was Jesus? Did his promise of salvation apply to everyone or only a few? How could one participate in that promise? Questions like these have long been at the heart of Christianity and have led to debate and division. In The History of Christian Theology, investigate the many responses that Christian believers, scholars, and theologians have developed over more than 2,000 years. Throughout these 36 illuminating lectures, award-winning Professor Phillip Cary reveals the power of Christianity as both an intellectual discipline and a spiritual path. Enrich your understanding of this powerful religious tradition and gain thought-provoking insights into teachings that forever changed the world.
Lecture Outline
1. What Is Theology?
19. Luther and Protestant Theology
2. Early Christian Proclamation
20. Calvin and Reformed Theology
3. Pauline Eschatology
21. Protestants on Predestination
4. The Synoptic Gospels
22. Protestant Disagreements
5. The Gospel of John
23. Anabaptists and the Radical Reformation
6. Varieties of Early Christianity
24. Anglicans and Puritans
7. The Emergence of Christian Doctrine
25. Baptists and Quakers
8. Christian Reading
26. Pietists and the Turn to Experience
9. The Uses of Philosophy
27. From Puritans to Revivalists
10. The Doctrine of the Trinity
28. Perfection, Holiness, and Pentecostalism
11. The Doctrine of the Incarnation
29. Deism and Liberal Protestantism
12. The Doctrine of Grace
30. Neo-Orthodoxy—From Kierkegaard to Barth
13. The Incomprehensible and the Supernatural
31. Evangelicalism and Fundamentalism
14. Eastern Orthodox Theology
32. Protestantism after Modernity
15. Atonement and the Procession of the Spirit
33. Catholic Theologies of Grace
16. Scholastic Theology
34. Catholic Mystical Theology
17. The Sacraments
35. From Vatican I to Vatican II
18. Souls after Death
36. Vatican II and Ecumenical Prospects
Course 2 of 2: The Catholic Church: A History
Professor William R. Cook, State University of New York at Geneseo Ph.D., Cornell University
Explore the vast and fascinating history of one of the most influential institutions in the world with The Catholic Church: A History. In 36 informative and engaging lectures, follow the development of this powerful religious force throughout the centuries and witness its ability to move armies, inspire saints, and shape the lives and spirits of its more than 1 billion members. With noted historian and Professor William R. Cook, you'll quickly realize why no understanding of Western civilization is complete without an understanding of the Catholic Church.
Lecture Outline
1. From Jesus to the Creation of the Church
19. Scholastic Thought
2. The First Christian Institutions
20. Medieval Mysticism
3. Christianities in the Early Church
21. The Great Schism and the Conciliar Age
4. Persecution and Saints
22. The Renaissance Church
5. Peace between Empire and Church
23. Luther, Calvin, and the Reformation
6. Institutional and Doctrinal Developments
24. Catholic Responses—The Council of Trent
7. Latin Theology, Including Augustine
25. The Jesuits
8. Popes and Bishops in the Early Middle Ages
26. Catholicism in Asia and the New World
9. Monasticism—Benedict and His Rule
27. American Catholicism
10. Evangelizing Northern and Eastern Europe
28. The Church in the Age of Reason
11. The Germanization of Christianity
29. Pius IX and Papal Infallibility
12. Charlemagne and the Church in Feudal Times
30. Leo XIII and the Modern World
13. Monks and Hermits—New Forms of Monasticism
31. The Eastern Catholic Churches
14. Papal Reform and Church-State Controversies
32. The Second Vatican Council
15. Crusade, Heresy, Inquisition
33. The Catholic Church Looks Outward
16. The Papacy—Innocent III to Boniface VIII
34. The Challenges of New Theologies
17. Francis, Dominic, and the Mendicants
35. John Paul II and the 21st-Century Church
18. Flowering of Church Art in the Middle Ages
36. One? Holy? Catholic? Apostolic?
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USA. Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. is a Non
Profit Worldwide Religious Organization.
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