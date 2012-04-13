Universal Life Church, ULC Seminary, Theology, Academy - More Seminary Courses Added Courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Announces Two New Courses to its ULC Seminary Curriculum, History of Christian Theology and The Catholic Church: A History



Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Home Study Minister Certificate Program

History of Christian Theology &

The Catholic Church: A History



Work at your own pace, you retain the CD or DVD for a refresher course at anytime. Comprehensive covers both Christian & Catholic Theology.



Course 1 of 2: History of Christian Theology

Professor Phillip Cary, Eastern University Ph.D., Yale University



Who was Jesus? Did his promise of salvation apply to everyone or only a few? How could one participate in that promise? Questions like these have long been at the heart of Christianity and have led to debate and division. In The History of Christian Theology, investigate the many responses that Christian believers, scholars, and theologians have developed over more than 2,000 years. Throughout these 36 illuminating lectures, award-winning Professor Phillip Cary reveals the power of Christianity as both an intellectual discipline and a spiritual path. Enrich your understanding of this powerful religious tradition and gain thought-provoking insights into teachings that forever changed the world.



Lecture Outline

1. What Is Theology?

19. Luther and Protestant Theology

2. Early Christian Proclamation

20. Calvin and Reformed Theology

3. Pauline Eschatology

21. Protestants on Predestination

4. The Synoptic Gospels

22. Protestant Disagreements

5. The Gospel of John

23. Anabaptists and the Radical Reformation

6. Varieties of Early Christianity

24. Anglicans and Puritans

7. The Emergence of Christian Doctrine

25. Baptists and Quakers

8. Christian Reading

26. Pietists and the Turn to Experience

9. The Uses of Philosophy

27. From Puritans to Revivalists

10. The Doctrine of the Trinity

28. Perfection, Holiness, and Pentecostalism

11. The Doctrine of the Incarnation

29. Deism and Liberal Protestantism

12. The Doctrine of Grace

30. Neo-Orthodoxy—From Kierkegaard to Barth

13. The Incomprehensible and the Supernatural

31. Evangelicalism and Fundamentalism

14. Eastern Orthodox Theology

32. Protestantism after Modernity

15. Atonement and the Procession of the Spirit

33. Catholic Theologies of Grace

16. Scholastic Theology

34. Catholic Mystical Theology

17. The Sacraments

35. From Vatican I to Vatican II

18. Souls after Death

36. Vatican II and Ecumenical Prospects



Course 2 of 2: The Catholic Church: A History

Professor William R. Cook, State University of New York at Geneseo Ph.D., Cornell University



Explore the vast and fascinating history of one of the most influential institutions in the world with The Catholic Church: A History. In 36 informative and engaging lectures, follow the development of this powerful religious force throughout the centuries and witness its ability to move armies, inspire saints, and shape the lives and spirits of its more than 1 billion members. With noted historian and Professor William R. Cook, you'll quickly realize why no understanding of Western civilization is complete without an understanding of the Catholic Church.



Lecture Outline

1. From Jesus to the Creation of the Church

19. Scholastic Thought

2. The First Christian Institutions

20. Medieval Mysticism

3. Christianities in the Early Church

21. The Great Schism and the Conciliar Age

4. Persecution and Saints

22. The Renaissance Church

5. Peace between Empire and Church

23. Luther, Calvin, and the Reformation

6. Institutional and Doctrinal Developments

24. Catholic Responses—The Council of Trent

7. Latin Theology, Including Augustine

25. The Jesuits

8. Popes and Bishops in the Early Middle Ages

26. Catholicism in Asia and the New World

9. Monasticism—Benedict and His Rule

27. American Catholicism

10. Evangelizing Northern and Eastern Europe

28. The Church in the Age of Reason

11. The Germanization of Christianity

29. Pius IX and Papal Infallibility

12. Charlemagne and the Church in Feudal Times

30. Leo XIII and the Modern World

13. Monks and Hermits—New Forms of Monasticism

31. The Eastern Catholic Churches

14. Papal Reform and Church-State Controversies

32. The Second Vatican Council

15. Crusade, Heresy, Inquisition

33. The Catholic Church Looks Outward

16. The Papacy—Innocent III to Boniface VIII

34. The Challenges of New Theologies

17. Francis, Dominic, and the Mendicants

35. John Paul II and the 21st-Century Church

18. Flowering of Church Art in the Middle Ages

36. One? Holy? Catholic? Apostolic?



Copyright ©2012 Universal Life Church World Headquarters,

USA. Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. is a Non

Profit Worldwide Religious Organization.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

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Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com



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