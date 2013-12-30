Universal Life Church Unveils New Website

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has been busy over the holidays, after many years of staying status quo the ULC unveiled a new website. One of their biggest objectives was to reflect their overall mission statement and how much more than just an ordination assembly line they are.



New websites include a page for the incredibly successful, worldwide Universal Life Church Radio Network, Universal Life Church Benefactors, Missionaries and other outreach programs. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also devotes a page to the staff and the long history of the institution. The website also features the Universal Life Church and Christian Academy, Seminary Programs, the Universal Life Church Minister's Network, Universal Life Church World Newspaper, the ULC Blog and even recipes from the famous Universal Life Church Cookbook.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Corporate Offices and Conference Center are located at the intersection of Glades and I-95, near numerous dining options, luxury hotels and fine shopping. Immersed amongst the elite of businesses in Boca Raton. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting the occupants and environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. The Universal Life Church World Headquarter furthermore states: "We believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. It is the complete revelation of His will for salvation and the only unfailing rule of faith and practice for the Christian life. We believe the Lord Jesus Christ died for our sins and that all who believe in Him are declared righteous because of His sacrificial death and are, therefore, in right relationship with God." The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers traditional weekly services, traditional laying on the hands ordination within a brick n'mortar Church or by proxy of the Holy Spirit through the convenience of modern technology. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also offers weekly services, archived and heard through the Universal Life Church Radio Network. If you wish to become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding official they offer instant online ordination as well. Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com