Universal Life Church - Watch out for Fake ULC Degrees, Titles and Certificates

The Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio), Universal Life Church and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters are a worldwide Non-Profit Religious Organization. The Universal Life Church ordains both men or women to serve in all facets of the ministry.
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- For the purpose of this Press Release "Fake" is defined as a degree that is not earned or academically achieved from a licensed and/or accredited institution. Due to a loophole in the law, Churches are permitted to print degrees such as Doctorate of Divinity, Doctorate of Theology, Doctorate of Biblical Studies, Doctorate of Pastoral Care and etc. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters provides these degrees FREE of charge to its Ministers, as do many other reputable Churches.
Some authorities refer to these types of degrees as coming from a Degree Mill, or of being a scam. The concern of authorities is justified, because in some cases the organization sells these worthless degrees and implies that they are authentic.
The question you must ask yourself is.....What kind of Church or Religious Organization would sell such worthless degrees? Many of these same Churches or Religious Organization sell fake titles as well and they attempt to disguise the fact they are fake. One ULC, not affiliated with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters states this on their webpage:
"SPECIAL NOTICE: The Church NOW has the LARGE and BEAUTIFUL BESTOWAL OF TITLE CERTIFICATES. The ULC grants honorary religious titles upon request. The ULC has no hierarchical structure, however titles of position and authority are available for the independent new churches and ministries. You will receive a certificate with this title awarded to you by the church. Every title is handwritten by our church's scribe, the Seattle-based Founder of Calligraphy Society, and will take a week or so longer than the rest of our products to ship to you as a result. It is a beautiful document ready for hanging or framing."
Basically in a nutshell, this ULC is telling you their certificates are FAKE, but they chose to sell them to you anyways. Honorary Religious Titles and Certificates mean just that, that they are fake. Be careful don't be baited by words such as FREE, Ordination it is Free, but the credentials are not free and some cases like this they are fake da boot.
The Universal Life Church World Headquarters does not offer Honorary Titles or Certificates, all Titles and/or Certificates through them are real faith based Titles and/or Certificates of which they have the authority to issue. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the ONLY Universal Life Church that offers REAL faith based ordination, fully accepted within the Christian and/or Catholic Communities.
About The Universal Life Church
The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com