Universal Life Church World Headquarters Adds the Vatican, Rome Reports and Others

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World News, a long time, favorite publication of many, published by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, has made some big changes in recent months. Three months ago the Universal Life Church World Headquarters opted to stop publishing an offline edition and focus solely on their online version. In addition over the course of the past year, the Universal Life Church World News has added articles from other publications and/or websites such as CBN, Busted Halo, Crosswalk, Christian Post, SB Wire and others, coupled with articles, blogs and videos sourced from within other Universal Life Church World Headquarters media outlets.



Recently in an attempt to cater to Catholics and to offer a more well rounded publication, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters reached an agreement with the Vatican, Rome Reports, the Catholic Herald and the Milwaukee Archdiocese to start offering articles, news, videos and press releases distributed by these Catholic organizations or Catholic oriented publications. They are hopeful by doing this to offer a more diverse publication for a larger Christian Audience.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com