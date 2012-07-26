Universal Life Church World Headquarter's Affiliate, Sacred Fire Ministry Announces a New Time for Their Highly Rated Two Hour Weekly Talk Show on Universal Life Church Radio

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Led by Rev. Eric Carpenter, a.k.a. Rev. Shadow Walker lead director of Sacred Fire Ministry (SFM) and their affiliate Universal Life Church World Headquarters, it is hereby announced that SFM's popular two hour weekly Monday Night Show at 8PM est on the WULC Radio Network will change to Friday Nights at the same time of 8-10PM est. The change is to allow Sacred Fire Ministry to develop their own radio network on blog talk radio, while at the same time continuing on the WULC as one of its most popular shows. It will be a win win situation for SFM, the ULC and more importantly the listener who can now hear Sacred Fire Ministry twice weekly.



Sacred Fire Ministry is a nonprofit, nondenominational Ministry and Church dedicated to providing you with Spiritual Enlightenment, Education and Universal Brotherhood. Sacred Fire Ministry claims its calling is to assist you in developing your relationship with your Creator/God, with no intent to dishonor your personal beliefs!



Sacred Fire Ministries states as follows on their website: WE ARE A FULL SERVICE CLERGY PROVIDING ALL CEREMONIES! WEDDING CEREMONIES, RENEWAL OF VOWS, COMMITMENT CEREMONIES, BABY NAMINGS, BLESSINGS, DEDICATIONS, BAPTISM-ADULT BAPTISM, HOUSE - BLESSINGS, FUNERALS (INCLUDING PETS), ENDING OF A PREGNANCY RITUAL, MID-LIFE CEREMONY FOR WOMEN, EMPTY NEST CEREMONY, MISSING PERSON CEREMONY, PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS. IF YOU ARE IN NEED OF ANY OF THE SERVICES Sacred Fire Ministry CAN PROVIDE THEM PLEASE CONTACT US BY E-MAIL REV. SPIRIT EYES AT: sacredfireministryoftn@yahoo.com or REV. SHADOW WALKER AT: shadowwalker@pa.net



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com