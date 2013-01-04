Universal Life Church World Headquarters and Its Milwaukee, WI. Affiliate Impact Coalition for Families Announce

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- With an increase in Domestic Violence, combined with the shortage of Domestic Violence Certified Responders in today's society, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and its Milwaukee, WI. affiliate office, Impact Coalition For Families decided to do something about it. Together they wish to introduce to you and announce an upcoming seminar they are offering for individuals who wish to earn Certification as a Domestic Violence Advocate.



What is the ongoing Mission of an individual who ascertains Domestic Violence Certification?



To improve the lives of families by empowering human service providers and others who would make a difference (students, professionals, advocates and allies), to assist families in need. In scaffolding human service providers with a core culturally competent, peer reviewed, best-practices through a standardized curriculum for DV advocacy, we first do no harm in violence intervention and prevention. Thus, positively impacting families for sustainable change to end domestic violence and sexual assault in our communities.



Here is your open enrollment CDVA invitation to attend this seminar, beginning Saturday, January 19, 2013 and with dates as follows: Feb. 16, Mar. 16, Apr. 27 and May 18, 2013.*



Where:

Springfield College School Human Services-Milwaukee Campus

744 N. 4th Street, Suite 300

Milwaukee, WI 53203



Contact Information:

Reverend Alice Belcher or

Alexis Nash, CEO/Interim Exec. Dir.



Impact Coalition for Families, Inc.

icfamilies@live.com

414-376-6606



The Certification in Domestic Violence Advocate cohort is a best-practices, peer reviewed, culturally competent core curriculum, which provides knowledge base for students and professionals and other who would make a difference in the lives of survivors, victims families and for the prevention of domestic violence and its counterparts (sexual, child, elder and persons with developmental challenge abuse.)



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com