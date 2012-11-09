Universal Life Church World Headquarters Asks of You for Your Love, Not Your Money to Help These Children with Cancer

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- In November of 1971 Michael Paul Didier passed away from cancer, Michael was 12 years old. He left behind his parents, his five sisters, his grandparents and other family members and friends. Included within these family members is the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM., President and Presiding Bishop for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL.



Forty one years later the medical profession has made incredible strides with respect to the treatment of childhood cancer, chances are if Michael Paul Didier was diagnosed today with cancer, the prognosis may have not been terminal. Strides have been made because of people like you or organizations like the Jessie Rees Foundation, or Childrens Miracle Network, or St Judes Hospital. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a frequent contributor to the latter two. Today we can do better, we can put an end to Childhood Cancer and with your NON-MONETARY help we can do so!



Yesterday on Facebook, Sarah Didier Brechbill of San Clemente, CA. posted a link to the Fanpage for the Jessie Rees Foundation. If they reach 250,000 likes by Christmas, they will receive $25,000.00. We are not asking of you to spend or donate your money, we are simply asking of you to click that you like the Jessie Rees Foundation Fanpage on Facebook. The page is located at:



https://www.facebook.com/JessieReesFoundation



Jessie Rees Foundation states on their Facebook Fanpage as follows:



About Jessie Rees Foundation

Uniting corporations, charities, celebrities, athletes & amazing people together to encourage kids/families fighting cancer to NEGU! Inspired by Jessie Rees (4/8/99-1/5/12)



Mission



Encourage kids affected by cancer to Never Ever Give Up!



Biography



On January 5, 2012 twelvel year old Jessie Rees earned her angel wings after a 10 month battle with two brain tumors. Her legacy of love will go on forever.



Description



A network of charities, celebrities, athletes & amazing people that help encourage kids/families fighting cancer to NEGU! Inspired by Jessie Rees (4/8/99-1/5/12)



General Information



A team of charities, celebrities, athletes & amazing people that help encourage kids/families fighting cancer to NEGU! Inspired by Jessie Rees (4/8/99-1/5/12) Join the movement at www.jessie.org



Sarah Didier Brechbill (a television host) had this to say: "I rarely share on Facebook, but this organization touched my heart. My 12 year old brother passed away of cancer back in 1971, it would have been nice to have an organization like this back then. I had the father of "Jessie" on my talk show last night and what he and this organization do is so important. Please "like" this organization in order to help them raise money for kids with cancer. Feel free to donate as well. A small amount goes a long way. God Bless. "



AGAIN - We are not asking of you to spend or donate your money, we are simply asking of you to click that you like the Jessie Rees Foundation Fanpage on Facebook. There page is located at:



https://www.facebook.com/JessieReesFoundation



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com