Universal Life Church World Headquarters Brings Back Davey and Goliath Through You Tube

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL. over the course of the past couple of weeks has opted to play You Tube sourced videos of the old Davey and Goliath television show on their Facebook, Google+ and Twitter pages. To date each new daily episode has had 100's of viewers. Although Davey and Goliath became famous as characters from children’s television series in the 1950s and ‘60s, they are timeless in their ability to engage children in adventures that interpret faith and values for daily living. Davey and Goliath brings moral and faith-based values to a new generation of children in lively and engaging ways.



Davey and Goliath was a childrens' television series produced by the Lutheran Church in the 1950s and 1960s and televised widely across the United States, the Caribbean and around the world. Although Davey has not appeared on broadcast television for nearly 35 years, it still is remembered as a pop culture "icon" with continued television and film mentions. Beloved for its old-fashioned charm and unique stop-motion animation, Davey and Goliath is sure to delight a new generation of viewers with each adventure starring this lovable hero and his canine companion.



In addition to Facebook, Google+ and Twitter, past You Tube sourced videos have been added to the ARCHIVES section of the ULC Minister's Network. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ARCHIVES are open to the general public.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com