Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- There is but one Universal Life Church, however many attempt to utilize the name. Despite such attempts to take credit where credit is not due, with the origin of the name "Universal Life Church" there can be no mistake. The word Universal comes from the Greek language, it is an adjective meaning katholikos. Universal (Life) Church was the first name associated with the first Christian Roman Church within the 2nd century, it is the name the Roman Catholic Church derived its name from. Universal Life Church is defined; The One Church of Christ or The One Non-Denominational Church of Christ. ALL CHRISTIAN CHURCHES including the Roman Catholic Church spun off the original UNIVERSAL (LIFE) CHURCH. The Universalist Church or Universalism is a spin off from the Universal (Life) Christian Church as well.



The only Universal Life Church today that adheres to the doctrine of the original is the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida!



"The Church is CATHOLIC. This word, first used in reference to Christians by Saint Ignatius of Antioch around A.D 100, means "universal" and indicates that Christ's Church is meant for the whole world. When divisions arose among followers of Christ, "Catholic" became a name; thus Saint Augustine spoke of himself as a Catholic Christian. In our union with Catholic believers throughout the world, we see a safeguard against error and division." ~ Fr. Oscar Lukefahr, CM REFERENCE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oscar_Lukefahr



The combination "the Catholic Church" (he katholike ekklesia) is found for the first time in the letter of St. Ignatius to the Smyrnaeans, written about the year 110. The words run: "Wheresoever the bishop shall appear, there let the people be, even as where Jesus may be, there is the universal [katholike] Church." REFERENCE http://www.newadvent.org/cathen/03449a.htm



Catholic is an adjective derived from the Greek adjective ????????? (katholikos), meaning "universal". It wasn't that the katholikos advocates were building an "open door" Fellowship. Far from "loose doctrine" or "loose fellowship", the intent of the katholikos advocates was to close the door on heresies and schisms. The term "catholic" was chosen because "The Faith" of the Church was to be universally held in the mortal confederation of churches. It was an adjective that eventually morphed into a proper noun as a denominational appellative of that Church and what it stood for: One [Universal] Faith. As the Nicene Creed of 381 says, "I believe in one holy catholic [universal] and apostolic Church." REFERENCE http://www.genusa.com/fellowship/WhereUniversalCameFrom.html



The word catholic (derived via Late Latin catholicus, from the Greek adjective (katholikos), meaning "universal") comes from the Greek phrase (kath'holou), meaning "on the whole," "according to the whole" or "in general", and is a combination of the Greek words meaning "about" and meaning "whole". The word in English can mean either "including a wide variety of things; all-embracing" or "of the Roman Catholic faith" as "relating to the historic doctrine and practice of the Western Church."



It was first used to describe the Christian Church in the early 2nd century to emphasize its universal scope. In the context of Christian ecclesiology, it has a rich history and several usages. In non-ecclesiastical use, it derives its English meaning directly from its root, and is currently used to mean universal or of general interest; liberal, having broad interests, or wide sympathies; or inclusive, inviting and containing strong evangelism. REFERENCE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic



The only Universal Life Church today that adheres to the doctrine of the original is the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida!



Now there are NON-CHRISTIAN Universal Life Churches that have popped up, attempting to use the non-ecclesiastical definition of Universal (Life) to justify there use of the name, but from a ecclesiastical Religious standpoint there is absolutely no dispute who founded the Universal Life Church - CHRISTIANS. NON-CHRISTIAN Universal Life Churches - Why they use a Christian name for their name is unbeknown?



Life Church or The Mail Order Church of Modesto, CA., was started in 1959 by Kirby Hensley and founded as LIFE CHURCH, in 1962 Hensley incorporated using the name of his political party, Universal unbeknown to him at the time of the ecclesiastic implications. Hensley was not the smartest man in the world, illiterate with little schooling and previously twice defrocked by the Christian Church. Hensley was a rebel, vindictive toward Christians for his stature in society, caused more by his shortcomings than Christians. Hensley even admitted himself to be a con man on 60 Minutes and CBS News. Hensley passed away in 1999, but many feel strongly he would of went to prison if it was not for his timely death.



Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse, for many years a ministry supply storehouse for the ULC Monastery started to ordain folks as ministers when the presiding chaplain was terminated by the Universal Life Church Monastery of Tucson, AZ.



Universal Life Church Seminary, is an organization started by a Minister from the Modesto organization. The ULC Seminary is not an authorized or approved website of any Universal Life Church, Christian or Non-Christian.



ULC.NET, is a website operated by a Minister as a sole proprietor, a (for profit) book store looking to make $$$ off Universal Life Church Ministers. It is actually a book store in Folsom, CA.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters does not recognize these organizations Life Church or Universal Life Church out of Modesto, or the ULC Monastery or Monastery Storehouse or the ULC Seminary or the ULC Bookstore out of Folsom, CA. These organizations are not Christian and they use our Christian name only because the 1st Amendment provides to them the ability to do so. Look for our official Universal Life Church World Headquarters seal. If you don't see it, you are not on an official or authorized website of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. We are the only CHRISTIAN Universal Life Church.



The only Universal Life Church today that adheres to the doctrine of the original is the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida!



For More Information: http://www.ulcnetwork.com