Universal Life Church World Headquarters Continues to Embrace a Changing Society

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters this week has launched on several major social websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Shoutlife, LinkedIn, Myspace and others an itinerary that will include Daily Bible Verses to allow prayer, devotion and reflection and in addition thereto they have also released Daily Bible Readings that over a 365 day period will allow the reader the availability to read the Bible in its entirety.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters continues their commitment to cutting edge and innovative new ideas in meeting the spiritual needs of an ever changing society. Incorporating social engine evangelism on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Shoutlife, LinkedIn, Myspace and others will only add to their existing offerings on the Universal Life Church Radio Network, that includes Sunday Night Universal Mass and Wednesday Night Bible Study.



Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM states: "Church attendance maybe declining in traditional Churches, however the demand for spirituality and the belief in Jesus Christ is at an all time high and will continue to jettison upwards if we as Churches embrace change and adapt to today's modes of communication with respect to the conveyance of Holy Scripture to the flock."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com