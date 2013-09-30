Universal Life Church World Headquarters Cracks Down on "Free Ordination" Claims

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters once again reaffirms their commitment to abide by all Consumer Protection Laws as stated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), specifically regarding "Free Ordination" claims by any of their Ministers, Charter Churches and/or Religious Affiliations. Anyone who violates by claiming "Free Ordination" will be dealt with accordingly.



While the Sacrament of Ordination or Holy Orders is FREE on the surface, ministry credentials and/or Minister Picture ID Cards are required by the majority of County Clerks or Wedding Authorities within the United States to verify ordination. Such credentials are NOT free. The FTC and the Office of Consumer Protection have clear guidelines associated with deceptive advertising and "Free" work at home schemes. Getting ordained as a Minister to earn money as a wedding officiant, under the false pretense of "Free Ordination" only to find out you need to purchase ministry credentials maybe in direct violation of statute.



If you have been a victim of answering an advertisement for "Free Ordination" only to learn you needed to purchase ministry credentials, we strongly advise you to contact your Attorney General, Office of Consumer Protection or the Federal Trade Commission.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world on iHeartRadio.com and others, anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com

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