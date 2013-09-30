Universal Life Church World Headquarters Introduces "La Hora Del Santo Rosario" with Reverend Rita Garcia

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Universal Life Church Radio, owned and operated by Ministers of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Carrabelle, Florida, heard through iHeartRadio.com and other internet and satellite providers is proud to announce an addition to its Thursday Night lineup for the Spanish Speaking Community.



Beginning on Thursday night October 3rd, 2013 at 8:PM est, Reverend Rita Garcia of the Los Angeles, California area will host "La Hora Del Santo Rosario" (The Holy Rosary Hour) in Spanish. Reverend Rita invites all to join in and to pray the rosary.



Archbishop Fulton Sheen said, "The rosary is the book of the blind, where souls see and there enact the greatest drama of love the world has ever known; it is the book of the simple, which initiates them into mysteries and knowledge more satisfying than the education of other men; it is the book of the aged, whose eyes close upon the shadow of this world, and open on the substance of the next. The power of the rosary is beyond description."



How To Pray the Rosary:



While the rosary and the indulgences attached to it by the Church essentially concerns the decades and the meditation upon the mysteries only, the following is a customary way of preparing for the rosary and concluding it.



1. Preparation



Start by making the sign of the Cross:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



Then recite the Apostle's Creed:



I believe in God, the Father Almighty,

Creator of Heaven and earth; and in Jesus Christ,

His only Son Our Lord, Who was conceived by the Holy Spirit,

born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried.

He descended into Hell; the third day He rose again from the dead;

He ascended into Heaven, and sitteth at the right hand of God, the Father almighty; from thence He shall come to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy Catholic Church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body and life everlasting. Amen.



Then say 1 Our Father, 3 Hail Marys (for the virtues of Faith, Hope and Charity) and then 1 Glory Be:



Our Father, Who art in heaven, Hallowed be Thy Name. Thy Kingdom come. Thy Will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.



Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee; Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of death. Amen.



GLORY BE to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world on iHeartRadio.com and others, anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com